These are the Malibu and Altadena Restaurants Damaged or Destroyed by L.A. Fires

By Cindy Carcamo, Danielle Dorsey, Noah Haggerty, Jasmine Mendez and Stephanie Breijo for The Los Angeles Times Retail & FoodService January 16, 2025

Photo Credit: Moonshadows

Wide swaths of L.A. County lay scorched after devastating fires. Long-standing restaurants that once defined the coastline were partially damaged or completely destroyed, including Gladstones, Moonshadows and Reel Inn in Malibu, as well as a growing number of Altadena restaurants.

Some don’t know whether they’ll be able to reopen.

Last month, a lease between the Reel Inn — an iconic seafood spot located at Topanga State Park in Malibu — and state officials came to an end, owners Andy and Teddy Leonard said. The couple hoped they could negotiate a new lease and planned to meet with state officials last Friday.

