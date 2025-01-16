These are the Malibu and Altadena Restaurants Damaged or Destroyed by L.A. Fires

Wide swaths of L.A. County lay scorched after devastating fires. Long-standing restaurants that once defined the coastline were partially damaged or completely destroyed, including Gladstones, Moonshadows and Reel Inn in Malibu, as well as a growing number of Altadena restaurants.

Some don’t know whether they’ll be able to reopen.

Last month, a lease between the Reel Inn — an iconic seafood spot located at Topanga State Park in Malibu — and state officials came to an end, owners Andy and Teddy Leonard said. The couple hoped they could negotiate a new lease and planned to meet with state officials last Friday.

