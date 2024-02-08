International Coalition of Fisheries Associations Launches Website 

Recognized Fishery Policy Body Makes its Resources and Voice Public

Reston, VA – The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) has launched its first website fishcoalition.org. ICFA is a collective of national fish and seafood industry associations from the world’s major fishing nations formed in 1988. The group provides decision makers with a unified voice on global issues.

“While ICFA has been around for almost 40 years, it has always been a deliberative industry body with deep ties to the UN and a heavy emphasis on global policy. We didn’t really have the need for a public presence on the web,” said ICFA Chair Paul Lansbergen, President of the Fisheries Council of Canada. “But with biodiversity negotiations, treaties, and resolutions that require so much stakeholder input these days we decided to make our resources and voice more public.”

The coalition includes 24 seafood industry associations from Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Latin America. ICFA participates in the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Committee on Fisheries, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, among others.

“I encourage the seafood community to visit the site,” said Lansbergen. “Our achievements and priorities are spelled out and it’s a new platform for us to engage with industry voices who we might not have heard from. Not to put too fine a point on it but, watch this space.”

ICFA maintains Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and meets regularly in Rome for policy discussions and to interface with the UN FAO.