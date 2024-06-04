Clover Sonoma Names John Coletta Chief Executive Officer

PETALUMA, CALIF. – Clover Sonoma®, California’s leading producer of delicious, high-quality, premium dairy and pioneer in animal welfare and sustainable and regenerative agriculture, announced the appointment of John Coletta as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2024. Coletta succeeds Ken Gott, who is set to retire after nearly 10 years with the company.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to the Clover Sonoma family,” said Chairman of the Board Marcus Benedetti. “John is a transformative leader with a passion for people, community, and innovation. His strategic vision and focus on progress make him the ideal person to lead us to new heights. I am confident our employees, network of local family farm partners, and beloved Clover brand will thrive under his leadership.”

Coletta comes to Clover with 35 years of global CPG, food service, and beverage industry experience where he held senior leadership positions with leading brands, including:

Peet’s Coffee – President; Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group – Chief Financial Officer

Quiznos – Chief Financial Officer & President

His many accomplishments focused on strategic expansion, operational excellence and infrastructure, and financial management.

“Clover Sonoma is more than just a dairy brand – it’s an industry leader with deep roots in the community,” said Clover Sonoma Chief Executive Officer John Coletta. “From hardworking employees and local family farms to generations who grew up with Clo the Cow, Clover pioneered conscious, high-quality dairy. It’s an iconic California brand committed to people, animal welfare, sustainability and exceptional products. I am humbled to uphold its rich heritage while guiding Clover’s future growth.”

As CEO, Coletta will continue to champion the pivotal role local, conscious dairy production plays within our communities. He will focus on expanding Clover’s presence, ensuring every Californian has access to its unrivaled taste, premium quality, and nutritional excellence.

About Clover Sonoma

Based in Petaluma, California, in the heart of beautiful Sonoma County, Clover Sonoma is one of California’s largest regenerative dairy producers and pioneer in sustainable dairy farming. For more than a century, the brand has delivered on its promise of producing the highest-quality dairy products — including milk, cheese, butter, and more — from its network of 30 family farms. As a Certified B Corporation® and the first dairy brand to become American Humane Certified, Clover Sonoma uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable practices, and local community continue to be hallmarks of the business. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.