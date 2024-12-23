Same Great Mozzarella, Half the Casein

The New Culture team is thrilled to share some important news. We’ve reached a critical cost milestone by reducing the amount of casein needed to make our mozzarella by 28%. This means we’ve dropped below a key cheese cost threshold and have undercut the casein inclusion rate in conventional mozzarella by more than 50%.

This achievement demonstrates the superior functional properties of our casein protein relative to conventional dairy casein. It also further proves New Culture’s financial viability. With this reduction we’ve hit an essential milestone on our path to achieving cost parity with conventional mozzarella and reaching positive net margins. The following update goes into more detail on the achievement.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: New Culture

