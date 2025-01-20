Amethyst Glow 2025 Floral Trend Color Brings the Magic of the Northern Lights to Your Floral Designs

Imagine capturing the breathtaking beauty of the Northern Lights in a flower arrangement. That’s exactly what the 2025 Floral Trend Color, Amethyst Glow, is all about! The color is chosen by Thursd., a go-to source for florists, growers, and plant lovers worldwide.

More Than Just a Color Trend

Not all color trends are created equal. While Pantone chooses a single color for industries across the board, from fashion to technology, Thursd. takes a different approach. This global floral platform focuses exclusively on flowers and plants, selecting a Floral Trend Color that’s more than just a visual choice.

For 2025, Thursd. isn’t just picking a pretty shade. They’re telling a story about nature, creativity, and connection. Amethyst Glow is specifically chosen for the floral world, celebrating the beauty of flowers and the planet that grows them.

