Celebrating 15 Years! The Darwin Perennials 2025 Catalog is Available

Darwin Perennials introduces more inspirational products, programs, and tools to help customers thrive.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Delve into Darwin Perennials newly released 2025 product catalog to discover the company’s comprehensive offerings for the upcoming season. The 170-page resource is filled with 23 new varieties, further expanding the Darwin Perennials selection of exceptional products.

Customers will explore hundreds of quality perennials (from Achillea to Viola), read essential Propagation & Finishing guides, get regional top picks by season, find a link to the First Year Flowering Tool, take a video tour of the Darwin Colombia facilities, and much more.

Key introductions this year include:

• Agastache Summerlong™ series — Earlier to bloom and longer lasting for an extended sales window and better garden performance.

• Digitalis Arctic Fox® Lemon Cream — Offers Summer-long flowering with much-needed Winter hardiness for northern growers.

• Echinacea Sombrero® Fuchsia Fandango & Mandarin Mambo — Wonderful additions to the existing series’ vibrant colors. Exceptional Winter hardiness and excellent landscape performance.

Explore other catalog highlights, including these new programs:

• Better Versions™ (pg. 8) – Check out the top three Better Versions, selected after being trialed and evaluated for landscape performance and up to five years of market sales.

• Pollinators (pg. 9) – Easily create a hummingbird and pollinator-focused retail display by including the varieties noted here and throughout the catalog (look for the hummingbird icon).

• Bouquets for Days (pg. 14) – Take advantage of the cut flower garden trend by adding top-performing perennials to your program (look for the scissors icon).

For the first time, the Darwin Perennials product catalog is available in a flip-book format, enhancing the customer experience. It’s easier to navigate and quicker to find information with clickable links and other digital interactions. This mobile-friendly catalog is now a convenient, transportable, digital resource. Users can access the entire product offerings, useful guides and much more.

“We are continually looking at ways to help our customers. This year, in addition to including new varieties, we have an easier-to-navigate catalog; added innovative programs and product recommendations; and enhanced educational resources like the First Year Flowering Tool,” says Seth Reed, Sales and Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “Our passionate team members — from production, marketing, tech to development — are all here to do whatever it takes to support help our customers thrive in the perennial market.”

View or download this new, digital resource now or contact your preferred distributor to request a printed copy of the catalog.

About Darwin Perennials®

Darwin Perennials, a division of Ball Horticultural Company is a leading breeder and producer of vegetative perennials for the greenhouse and nursery industries. It is supported by unrooted cutting supply out of its South American farm, Darwin Colombia. Perennials with Staying Power™ means success for your perennial program. Visit www.darwinperennials.com.