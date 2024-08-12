Danziger to Unveil Its New ‘Rosy Blossom Collection’ During Open Days 2024

Danziger’s Chrysanthemum Open Days 2024 are set to be a spectacular celebration of fashion and floral innovation. Our new varieties are set to WOW the Market with unique beauty and technical performance. Join us from August 26 to August 30 in Vereda Pontezuela, Rionegro Antioquia, Colombia.

We invite growers, wholesalers, florists, and floral designers to join us for this exquisite event and discover our 2024 FASHIONABLE COLLECTIONS. During the event, Danziger will showcase more than 150 Chrysanthemum varieties, over 20 novelties, and more than 180 varieties of 20 diversification crops. Highlights include the new Unicorn™, Trigreen XL™ Dianthus, Sunova™ Sunflower and more.

To get a sneak peek to our fashionable highlights’ collections, and to review the planting catalog click here.

“We are thrilled to unveil these fashionable collections, headlined by the premiere of the ROSY BLOSSOM collection” said Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO of Danziger. “We know there is a demand for unique, high-quality flowers in all shades of pink in the market. That’s why we decided to focus on our new Rosy Blossom Collection, ensuring we provide the best solution to our customers. This vibrant new collection features stunning hues of pink, purple, and burgundy, creating a visual symphony,” he added.

Another flower collection set to catch the headlines during the event is the ALMENDRA™ collection, with its standout varieties. These varieties, a mix of new and existing market favorites, are sure to wow the market with their vibrant colors and impressive qualities.

Get inspired with a few of our highlights:

CH-20-8409– A romantic light pink variety that can be tinted to suit various designs. With uniform flowering on top, it offers a consistent and beautiful display. This variety produces 2 cuttings per mother plant. Elevate your arrangements with its enchanting beauty!

PAULINA™– An eye-catching flower with a rich, dark burgundy color. It boasts more than 7 flowers per stem, which are supported by strong and thick stems. Additionally, each mother plant yields 2 cuttings. Notably, Paulina is also tolerant to White Rust!

ALMENDRA™– A trendy vintage and unique color, perfect for adding a touch of elegance. This versatile variety can be used as a spray or disbud and boasts big flower size with uniform flowering on top. It can be tinted for customized designs and offers excellent cold tolerance. With 1.8 cuttings per mother plant and White Rust tolerance, Almendra is a reliable and stylish choice.

CHM-23-33– This radiant orange variety can be used as a spray or disbud. With uniform flowering on top and big flower size, it creates a stunning display. The variety boasts robust foliage, an attractive inflorescence structure, and long-lasting green foliage. Its strong and thick stems ensure excellent support for the blooms, making it a standout choice.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead with the latest in floral fashion. Reserve your private tour today and step into a world of vibrant elegance and cutting-edge floral design.

We look forward to welcoming you to Danziger’s Chrysanthemum Open Days 2024!

ABOUT DANZIGER

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il