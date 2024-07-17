Ambassador Partners with the 90th Lumberjack Days as Official Hot Dog Partner

Munster, IN – Ambassador® has partnered with one of Minnesota’s longest-standing premium summer events, the 90th Lumberjack Days (July 19 – 21). With a shared deep-rooted history of over 90 years, this partnership marries two beloved Minnesota classics—Lumberjack Days and Ambassador®.

Ambassador® serves as Lumberjack Days’ Official Hot Dog partner and is creating a unique presence that honors Minnesota’s rich history and heritage.

Ambassador will be hosting a range of on-site activities that promise to delight Lumberjack Days attendees. One of the highlights is the opportunity to experience the delectable taste of Ambassador products firsthand.

Adding to the excitement, Ambassador will showcase its iconic air-powered hot dog launcher, Der Viener Schlinger. This interactive and thrilling attraction will allow attendees to catch a golden hot dog, with the lucky winner receiving free hot dogs for a month.

“With Ambassador’s 92-year legacy and Lumberjack Days’ 90-year history, this collaboration brings together the best of both worlds. We are incredibly excited to partner with Lumberjack Days and share the exceptional taste of Ambassador products with consumers from all walks of life,” said Evan Jex, Associate Brand Manager.”

For more information about Ambassador® and its newly launched Skinless Franks, please visit www.ambassadorhotdogs.com.

About Ambassador

Ambassador® has been serving Scandinavian-style natural casing hot dogs in Minnesota since 1932. With its unique, slightly sweet flavor, these old-world hot dogs and sausages are hardwood smoked and include all-natural spices, no fillers and no artificial colors or flavors.