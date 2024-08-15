Quorn to Launch Blended Meat-Mycoprotein Products

One of the original meat-free brands, Quorn, is to start making blended meat-mycoprotein products via its B2B division. By doing so it could reach more flexitarian consumers – but does it risk alienating its core vegan/vegetarian base?

Quorn said this strategic move is part of its evolution from a brand that wants to “help a few people eat no meat” to one that “helps everyone eat less meat”.

The project will involve Marlow Ingredients, Quorn’s B2B ingredient division created last year, supplying Quorn mycoprotein to key foodservice operators and health service institutions in the UK, including the National Health Service (NHS), to replace 100% meat-based sausages and burgers with blended versions.

