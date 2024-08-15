Echo Falls Introduces New Package Design for Signature Hot Smoked Line

Monroe, WA – Ocean Beauty Seafoods announced that it is introducing a new retail pack design for its Echo Falls line of hot-smoked Atlantic salmon. The design was developed to be eye-catching and approachable for a wide range of new consumers, while conveying the heritage of the Echo Falls brand.

The new design features new colors to complement the three distinct and on-trend regional flavors in the hot-smoked Atlantic salmon line — Santa Fe Spice, Northwest Original and Kentucky Bourbon. It also boasts a 6-ounce package size, making this line stand out when compared to standard 4-ounce packs. In addition, the innovative package design allows the consumer to see the entire salmon portion, rather than just a small section through a limiting window.

All three flavors start with sustainably sourced Norwegian salmon, which are then cured with honey or maple before being slowly smoked over oak. The hot smoked Atlantic salmon line joins Echo Falls’ hot smoked coho salmon line to provide additional variety in the category.

The new Echo Falls packaging was developed in response to increased interest in the smoked salmon category by younger consumers. “We’re excited to introduce packaging that conveys the heritage of the Echo Falls brand while appealing to new generations of consumers,” said Ron Christianson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This refresh is all about inspiring consumers to host successful parties knowing that they can count on Echo Falls to make them legendary hosts.”

Orders for the Echo Falls Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon line in the new packaging can be placed now for delivery in Fall 2024.

About Echo Falls: Echo Falls is the number one smoked seafood brand in grocery stores across the United States. Echo Falls products start with premium-quality fish that are hand-selected and smoked using time-honored methods. The brand has a long history of innovation and prides itself on authentic sourcing and production methods and transparent labeling of species and product origin. The Echo Falls product line includes both classic traditional smoked seafood items, as well as on-trend flavor options. Learn more at www.echofallsseafoods.com.