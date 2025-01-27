Denali’s ReCirculate Compost Made from Food Waste, Now Available at Walmart

Made from unsalable foods that would otherwise go to landfills, ReCirculate available at Walmart stores across the Southern U.S., with nationwide availability by Spring.

Russellville, Ark. – Denali, the nation’s leading recycler of organics, announced that ReCirculate – its compost product made from unconsumed food sourced from thousands of grocery stores – is now available for purchase at over 100 Walmart locations across eight southern states. Packaged in one-cubic-foot bags, ReCirculate will be available in more than 600 Walmart stores nationwide by April, just in time for the height of the spring planting season.

Denali partners with retailers, like Walmart, to leverage its unsalable food with Denali’s innovative depackaging technology, separating organic food from its packaging and transforming it into a clean stream of materials that are then converted into useful products such as compost, soil, fertilizer and renewable energy. This process streamlines the depackaging process for retailers while keeping unsold food out of landfills.

“The ReCirculate product is a perfect example of Walmart’s circular business models and how we make the most of our resources,” said RJ Zanes, Walmart VP of Facility Services. “We’re taking unsalable merchandise and repurposing it into a different product we can sell on our shelves–benefitting our business, our customers, and the planet.”

Denali repurposes unconsumed food, helping fight climate change by diverting organic material from landfills and returning valuable nutrients to agriculture and horticulture.

“At Denali, we’re on a mission to harness the potential of organic waste and ReCirculate is an example of how we can do that,” said Eric Speiser, Denali’s chief revenue officer. “ReCirculate will leverage the nutrients in organic food waste to help build sustainable green spaces, landscaping, gardens, flower beds and more, all while powering a fully circular economy.”

See how ReCirculate is made. For more information visit DenaliCorp.com.

About Denali

Denali is a leading organic recycling company in the U.S. on a mission to replenish the Earth by repurposing waste. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing society’s reliance on fossil fuels. Our services and products touch thousands of acres, hundreds of locales, millions of tons of material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the U.S