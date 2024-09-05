Dole is Recruiting 125 Charlotte Marathon Runners to Help it Celebrate its 125th Banana-Versary

Global produce provider leverages its official partnership with the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon to demo the post-race recovery advantages of bananas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company is looking for a few good banana-loving runners in and around Charlotte – actually 125 to be exact.

As part of its year-long 125th Banana-Versary, a celebration of 125 years in the banana business, the produce leader is recruiting 125 runners to participate in one of three events at the 2024 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 16.

Dole, which operates its U.S. corporate office in Uptown Charlotte, partnered with Run Charlotte in July to become the Official Banana of the Charlotte Marathon as a way to salute its historic banana milestone as well as the research-backed health, wellness and post-race recovery benefits of America’s most popular fruit.

In addition to covering race fees for the Charlotte Marathon, Half-Marathon or Chick-fil-A 5K, Dole will ask the 125 runners to don an official DoleRuns Charlotte Marathon run shirt. The produce leader is hosting the Dole Going All Bananas Recovery Tent on Race Day and offering Dole recipes, training tips and other pre-race resources compiled by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition, wellness and communications manager, on the DoleRuns webpage.

Dole’s free race packages will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 125 runners who register at a special Charlotte Marathon registration site for Dole runners.

As the official banana provider, Dole will hand-out DOLE® Bananas to all runners on Race Day led by its iconic 7-foot healthy-eating ambassador Bobby Banana, who will welcome runners and non-runners alike.

The company is also assembling a Dole Banana Bunch cheering section that will encourage runners on Race Day from a dedicated viewing area.

“Dole’s partnership with the Charlotte Marathon simply reinforces what marathoners and other runners everywhere have known for years: Bananas are nature’s perfect pre-, during- and post-race recovery food,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s Director of Corporate Communications. “In addition to fiber, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and a range of antioxidants, bananas are rich in carbohydrates and a high-energy source that aids in both athletic performance and muscle recovery.”

“This year, in honor of our 125th Banana-Versary, we’re excited at the prospect of seeing 125 banana enthusiasts out on the course spreading the fruit’s remarkable health and wellness message – as well as many more cheering from the sidelines. It’s the perfect culmination of our year-long Dole Bananas birthday party.”

Goldfield cites various research suggesting that bananas are as effective at delivering post-race and workout recovery than sports drinks at a fraction of the sugar and calories. One widely circulated study at Appalachian State University found that cyclists who consumed a combination of water and bananas after vigorous exercise experienced a more effective recovery marked by less swelling and pain than those who drank a sugary sports drink. For details, see a Dole blog post from Dole’s Marcus.

The Dole 125th Banana-Versary continues throughout 2024 with in-store messaging, contests, partnerships, recipes and appearances by Bobby Banana. A special highlight is “125 Ways to Be Bananas,” part of a web and social media series of banana hacks, tips and recipes, digital downloads, engagement opportunities and ways to share banana memories.

To register as one of the 125 Dole runners, go to www.dole.com/run125. The deadline to take advantage of Dole’s race registration package offer is November 15, 2024, or while the 125 allocated registrations last.

For energy-boosting Dole recipes, performance tips and articles curated by Marcus for runners at all levels, visit the DoleRuns page (www.dole.com/DoleRuns).

For continually refreshed and updated information on the Dole 125th Banana-Versary, go to dole.com/125. Use hashtags #DoleBananaVersary, #DoleBananas125, #BananasForTheFuture, #BananaVersary and #Fresh4Future to join in on the conversation.

