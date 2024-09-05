Produce Distributors Association to Host Webinar on FSMA 204 Compliance

Key session on new Food Traceability Rule will be held September 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST

Washington, D.C. – Members and non-members of the Produce Distributors Association (PDA) are invited to participate in a free webinar titled “Will Your Company be Compliant-Ready in Time for FSMA 204?” that will help them prepare for the new traceability rule taking effect in January 2026.

This critical session, being hosted by PDA online on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon EST, will feature robust discussions on the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204), also known as the Food Traceability Rule. Enacted in January 2023, it is one of the top priorities facing fresh produce companies. They now have less than one-and-a-half years to implement solutions and meet the new compliance standards across their supply chains.

The webinar will provide attendees with information they will need to meet those goals. Members and non-members can register for the event here.

Tackling FSMA 204 is one of many important issues PDA is working on as an ‘industry watchdog’ advocating for distributors in Washington, D.C. The organization says it is committed to ensuring its members are fairly represented while providing them with empowering educational and networking opportunities. Knowing how to successfully navigate through the regulations can be daunting.

“As important conduits between shippers, retailers, and end-users, produce distributors are often faced with the unique challenges of keeping product flowing even when food safety outbreaks arise,” says Matthew D’Arrigo, third-generation wholesaler and president of Bronx-based D’Arrigo New York, and chairman of the board for PDA. “Our ability to trace produce from both sides of the supply chain is paramount, and with FSMA 204 eventually mandating traceability throughout the full spectrum, the Produce Distributors Association stands as the only organization to assist fellow distributors in this area.

“The PDA also stands ready to represent the wholesale/distributor community when a voice needs to be heard on Capitol Hill and CDC, FDA, and USDA.”

The FSMA 204 webinar on Sept. 24 will be moderated by its president, Alan Siger. It will include guest speakers Jennifer McEntire, Ph.D., founder of Food Safety Strategy and an expert in FSMA, traceability, and food safety regulations, and Dave Donat, principal with DRD Produce Consulting. Donat previously served as president and chief technologist of a leading ERP platform specifically designed for fresh produce distributors.

They will be helping attendees contend with the complexities of FSMA 204 regulations, which can be difficult given the sheer number of their connections and relationships as well as the varying sizes of suppliers.

Some key questions that will be answered during the webinar include:

Why does the traceability rule exist?

What does the rule require from distributors?

How will the rule impact operations and business processes?

What changes or enhancements will be needed for a distributor’s information/technology systems?

What are the chances the compliance date will change?

Is compliance even possible if a company hasn’t started on it yet?

Members and non-members of PDA can register for the event here. For more information about the PDA and membership opportunities, please visit www.producedistributorsassociation.org

About the Produce Distributors Association: Formerly known as the National Association of Perishable Agriculture Receivers (NAPAR), the Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is the national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, the PDA provides a platform for networking, education, and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members.