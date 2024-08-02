National Mango Board Hits the Road with “Joy Ride” Campaign to Honor Peak Mango Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — To continue celebrating peak mango season, the National Mango Board announced the launch of its mobile experiential activation, “Joy Ride.” This innovative initiative will bring the mango experience to consumers through a mobile mango food truck tour designed to spread the joy of fresh mangos across four U.S. cities including Frisco, Texas, Tallahassee, FL, Pensacola, FL and Oxford, MS.

“Joy Ride” is designed to captivate consumers, immersing them into the world of fresh mangos with exciting on-site activations, a mango snack bar, photo opportunities and a memorable mango mascot. The mobile mango food truck will visit a variety of high-traffic locations, including popular grocery stores and enticing sporting events, to share the joy of mangos with communities across the country.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Joy Ride’ to life and share the incredible taste and versatility of fresh mangos with consumers in a new and exciting way,” said National Mango Board Director of Marketing, Dan Spellman. “By visiting consumers in these markets, we’re creating unforgettable, fun experiences while educating participants on the nutritional benefits of mangos and inspire people to get creative with mango recipes.”

From the bustling excitement of Frisco to the historic charm of Tallahassee, the sun-soaked shores of Pensacola and the vibrant college town of Oxford, “Joy Ride” promises unforgettable experiences for mango enthusiasts of all ages. The mango food truck kicks off in Frisco on Aug. 24 at Kroger and Aug. 25 at Frisco Roughriders’ minor league baseball team stadium. The tour then heads to Florida, with stops at the Tallahassee Publix on Sept. 1 and Florida State University for the Florida State vs. Boston College football game on Sept. 2. Florida momentum continues with a stop at the Pensacola Publix on Sept. 4. The mango food truck wraps up in Oxford with an on-campus event at Ole Miss on Sept. 6, followed by an Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Game Day experience on Sept. 7.

Packed with vitamins and fiber, mangos are a delicious and nutritious treat. For photos that give a sneak peek to what the mango “Joy Ride” food truck will look like, along with photos that showcase the versatility of mangos, click here. To learn more about the National Mango Board, visit Mango.org.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.