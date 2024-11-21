New Advanced Technology in Wilmington Boosts Fresh Produce Import Velocity and Supports NC Exports

Wilmington, N.C. – The Port of Wilmington has a new Leica Microscope that will make the inspection process for imported produce and agricultural products more efficient, saving customers time and money.

When agricultural products and produce are imported into the United States, those commodities must be inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialists to ensure they do not contain pests that might harm plants and agriculture grown domestically.

Prior to having the Leica Microscope, CBP agriculture specialists had to ship detected specimens to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) office in Charleston, SC for identification. Now, CBP personnel can use the microscope to take high-resolution pictures that can then be sent electronically to USDA officials for same-day analysis and identification. This cuts the process down from several days to several hours.

“This new piece of technology offers high-resolution imaging and rapid processing capabilities that allows for CBP frontline personnel to quickly and accurately identify and analyze specimens, reducing the time needed for adjudication,” said CBP Area Port Director Miguel A. Garza, Jr. “By leveraging this advanced technology, CBP can streamline the inspectional process and support the facilitation of legitimate trade at the Port of Wilmington.”

This new capability is a testament to the strong collaborative efforts between NC Ports, CBP, and the USDA to create a seamless, efficient inspection process for all.

“This technology will enable the Port of Wilmington to process a range of produce categories more efficiently,” said Brian Clark, Executive Director, North Carolina Ports. “Combined with our best-in-class productivity and trucker turn times, this new capability further establishes Wilmington as an optimal growth gateway for cold chain and ocean carrier expansion.”

The Leica Microscope will help keep goods moving by avoiding bottlenecks, which in turn could motivate more importers to utilize the Port of Wilmington. This is a positive for North Carolina reefer exporters because it repositions empty equipment in their home state rather than at other gateways farther north and south.

“Growing fresh produce imports for North Carolina grocery stores and consumers further unlocks NC agriculture and life sciences exports because it positions the necessary equipment right here at this close-proximity gateway,” said Hans Bean, Chief Commercial Officer, North Carolina Ports. “Ocean carriers can optimize equipment flows and maximize the use of their assets while serving their global customers by utilizing Wilmington, NC.”

This marks another significant step forward in Wilmington’s expanding role as a key mid-Atlantic cold chain gateway. Along with multiple new industry cold storage facilities near port, this microscope strengthens importers’ ability to leverage velocity and proximity advantages when serving their customer demand.

