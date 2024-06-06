New Educational Session at Organic Produce Summit to Explore Expanding Business Through Organic Snacks

MONTEREY, CA. – Organic Produce Summit, the only event exclusively dedicated to bringing together organic fresh produce buyers and suppliers from across North America, announces an all-new session dedicated to the rise of organic snack items, “Biting Into Organic Fresh Snacking Opportunities”, exploring how to expand business through produce snacking options.

Leading organic producers will share insights on growth opportunities and challenges during the panel, including topics on identifying successful items, size and portion control, promotional strategies, pricing challenges and consumer taste preferences.

Sponsored by Domex Superfresh Growers, Faith Garrard, Executive Director of Fresh at Raley’s will moderate the session alongside panelists David Bright, VP of Marketing at Grimmway Farms,Angela Hernandez, Director of Marketing at Trinity Fruit Company and David Baxter, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Bard Valley Date Growers.

Held July 10-11 in Monterey, CA, OPS includes a selection of field tours for qualified retailers and buyers, an opening night reception and a sold-out trade show floor featuring over 175 producers and processors of organic fresh produce.

New events to this year’s OPS schedule include morning yoga and a new community service initiative, Seed to Service, where attendees are invited to help pack 1,000 bags of fresh produce that will be delivered to families in Monterey County. The full agenda of events can be found at www.organicproducesummit.com/schedule.

Registration to attend OPS 2024 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com.

About The Organic Produce Summit:

The Organic Produce Summit, founded in 2016, takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. The Organic Produce Summit is a part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry. For more information visit www.newhope.com. To learn more about The Organic Produce Summit, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About New Hope Network:

New Hope Network’s purpose is to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. New Hope Network is at the forefront of the natural, organic, and conscious products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service providers, ingredient suppliers, media and investors, New Hope Network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research, and consultative services. For more information visit www.newhope.com.