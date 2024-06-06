Tanimura & Antle’s Artisan Romaine Delivers Flavor with a Side of Sustainability

SALINAS, Ca. – Tanimura & Antle, renowned for its innovation in whole head fresh produce development, continues to lead in seed development, shaping the future of premium fresh produce. Tanimura & Antle’s Artisan family of products epitomizes their commitment to excellence, featuring unique offerings that have captivated consumers. Currently, the company proudly grows and distributes seven products within the Artisan portfolio. Tanimura & Antle Artisan Romaine, the second addition to this distinguished family, showcases a proprietary company seed variety that not only tantalizes taste buds with exceptional flavor and versatility but also champions sustainability, both in the field and in homes.

“A commitment to excellence and sustainability has always been at the core of Tanimura & Antle’s values of Quality, Service & Innovation,” said Scott Grabau, President & CEO of Tanimura & Antle. “Tanimura & Antle Artisan Romaine embodies this commitment, delivering unparalleled flavor and versatility while simultaneously prioritizing sustainability from farm to table.”

A staple in grocery stores and on restaurant menus today, the product was introduced by Tanimura & Antle to the industry in 2011, pioneering the mini romaine category. Compared to standard romaine hearts, Tanimura & Antle Artisan Romaine offers more salad and less waste with a sweet flavor and consistent leaf size. Like many of their innovations, the popular product has since been emulated by the company’s competitors seeking to replicate its success. The company views competitors following in their footsteps as a testament to their industry leadership and a compliment to their pioneering spirit. Tanimura & Antle’s legacy of being the first to market is underscored by their continuous delivery of products that shape consumer demand.

Like all products within the family, Tanimura & Antle Artisan Romaine excels not only in taste and culinary versatility but also in superior sustainability both on the farm and in consumer homes. Its shorter growing cycle yields several benefits on the farm, requiring less water, fertilizer, tractor usage, fuel, and ultimately, less labor. According to the USDA, the average household wastes 31% of their grocery cart, with produce accounting for 31.3 million tons wasted per year. Exceptional texture, flavor, and leaf shape render it a superior alternative to both romaine and iceberg lettuce, offering consumers a versatile option for creating various recipes, including salads, wraps, and sandwiches using fresh, whole heads. Its seamless substitution for staple romaine and iceberg recipes not only conserves refrigerator space but also extends shelf life, providing consumers with greater flexibility and reducing the likelihood of food waste. In today’s environmentally conscious landscape, where sustainability is increasingly prioritized, Tanimura & Antle Artisan Romaine allows consumers and customers alike to align their food choices with their values, addressing concerns about the planet and providing value for their grocery budget.

“As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of their food choices, items like our Tanimura & Antle Artisan family of products provide a solution that marries consumer demand with increasing pressure on businesses to focus on sustainability,” says Ashley Kaslin, Director of Marketing at Tanimura & Antle. “We’re proud to provide the industry and consumers alike with a lettuce option that is both healthy for them and our planet.”

Tanimura & Antle remains committed to pushing the boundaries of fresh produce innovation while upholding their dedication to sustainability. With Tanimura & Antle Artisan Romaine among their superior products leading the charge, they continue to define the produce category. The item is available in a variety of packs suitable for both retail and foodservice customers, including a 2 ct. and a 3 ct. retail bag and a 24 ct., 36 ct., and 48 ct. foodservice carton. For more information, contact your sales person at Tanimura & Antle.