“Top Guac Competition” Raises Awareness With Large Avocado Donation

Philabundance, The GIANT Company, and Avocados From Mexico® compete for the fourth annual event to donate nearly 60,000 fresh avocados in honor of National Avocado Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – In celebration of National Avocado Day, The GIANT Company donates 60,000 avocados and joins Philabundance and Avocados From Mexico to host the fourth annual Top Guac Challenge. During this pit-to-pit challenge, graduates of the Philabundance Community Kitchenprogram pair up with representatives from The GIANT Company to compete for the honor of best guacamole recipe in Philadelphia! The 60,000 donated avocados are distributed to Philabundance community partners across its 9county service area in order to reach the hands of people facing food insecurity.

This event is not only a fun competition but also underscores the importance of avocados as a culturally significant and nourishing food. Avocados are rich in essential nutrients which support overall well-being and various health benefits, aligning with the philosophy that food is medicine.

Out of eight contestants, the team consisting of Kahiem Love-Miller, Philabundance Community Kitchen (PCK) graduate and Joanna Renzulli, GIANT store manager, received the most votes to win the esteemed 2024 “Top

Guac Challenge” trophy.

A special thanks to our event judges: Thomas Drayton, FOX 29; Loree D. Jones Brown, CEO of Philabundance;

Ryan Fukuda, Regional Business Development Director at Avocados From Mexico; Terra Pierce, HR Business Partner at The GIANT Company – and another thanks to Philabundance Community Kitchen alumni and GIANT team members.

“We are deeply thankful to The GIANT Company for their substantial avocado donation and the partnership with Avocados From Mexico on National Avocado Day. Top Guac is a joyful occasion where we celebrate the impact of food and collaboration, while emphasizing the necessity of nutritious food for everyone,” says Loree D. Jones Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Philabundance. “The avocados donated today provide essential support to many individuals facing food insecurity within our communities. We appreciate the contestants for their delicious recipes and extend our congratulations to the winner of this year’s contest.”

“What an honor it is to enjoy a fun, delicious competition for a cause with Philabundance and Avocados From Mexico in celebration of National Avocado Day,” said Terra Pierce, HR business partner, The GIANT Company. “Through the power of partnership, thousands of nutrient-rich avocados are reaching people in the region who are food insecure, and for that, we thank our partners for their tireless efforts to serve their communities.”

“We’re honored to support the Top Guac Challenge and celebrate giving back, in partnership with The GIANT Company and Philabundance,” states Alfonso Delgado, Director of Trade Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. “Avocados From Mexico are always good, and good for you, and this event is all about sharing that goodness with the community.”

Click HERE for a video of the 4th annual Top Guac competition.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Philabundance

Celebrating 40 years of fighting hunger in 2024, Philabundance is the largest food bank in the Greater Philadelphia region serving over 135,000 people each week. In 2023, Philabundance distributed over 50 million pounds of food and 385,000 ready-to-eat meals through a network of 370 community partners, across a 9-county service area in Pennsylvania and South Jersey. In addition to food distribution, Philabundance works to reduce food waste through our retail rescue program, increase access to nutritious meals through our Good Food Policy, and tackle the root causes of hunger through our workforce development program at the Philabundance Community Kitchen. For more information about Philabundance and its impact, visit philabundance.org.

About Avocados From Mexico®

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.