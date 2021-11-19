California Beef Council Shows Their Appreciation to the State’s Resilient Chef Community

Rocklin, Calif.-In a month that’s traditionally set aside for giving thanks, the California Beef Council (CBC) showed their thankfulness and appreciation for an industry that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic-foodservice. In a partnership with EATYALL, a chef-focused company looking to bridge the gap between farmers, ranchers and chefs, the CBC shipped care packages to 30 premier chefs across California to show appreciation for their efforts in keeping beef as a centerpiece on their menus.

It’s no secret that over the past nearly two years the foodservice industry suffered greatly. The National Restaurant Association reported that more than 100,000 restaurant establishments closed their doors nationwide due to the lack of on-premise dining. However, the first half of 2021, NielsenIQ data shows a positive story as beef volume sales at foodservice have elevated from 3.63B pounds of beef at the height of COVID-19, up to 4.12B pounds, nearing closer to the 2019 level of 4.30B pounds.

At a time when there’s positive momentum in the foodservice channel heading into the holiday season, there seems to be no better time to help propel these chefs forward with a care package of thanks for their resiliency from the men and women that produce beef.

The chefs receiving the BEEF care packages were encouraged to share the unboxing of their packages on social media, which contained two of three different beef cuts, including-Short Ribs, Petite Tenders, and Sirloin Cap (Coulotte)-and a Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. hat, apron, and educational resources. Many chefs also posted their delicious recipe creations of how they prepped and prepared the beef products they received on social media to share with their followers.

Chefs were inspired by the boxes, and felt supported by California’s ranchers and beef farmers, and accompanied their social media posts with hashtags such as #cabeefthankingcachefs, #givethanks, #pasturetoplate, and #beef.

Meaningful partnerships like this between California beef farmers and ranchers and passionate hard-working chefs cultivate positive relationships between those that raise beef, and those that menu and prepare beef for their customers.

To learn more about this partnership, search the following hashtags on Instagram: #cabeefthankingcachefs; #farmersthankingfoodservice; #ranchersthankingrestaurants.

To learn more about EATYALL, visit eatyall.com.

To learn more about the California Beef Council, visit calbeef.org, or contact Christie Van Egmond.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to position the California beef industry for sustained beef demand growth through promotion, research and education. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.