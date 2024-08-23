On Target Video Series: The Retailer’s Food and Beverage Journey

Target’s food and beverage category is one delicious way we bring consumers the value, quality, ease and inspiration they love. But how did we transform from selling food and beverage to celebrating it? Over the years, we’ve evolved our business — revamping our assortment of owned brands, national brands and new and emerging brands to better serve consumers’ needs and keep them coming back for more. We designed our food and beverage assortment to be an important part of the overall Target shopping experience, supported by our same-day services, digital offerings, Target Circle and more.

In this episode of our video series — On Target — go behind the scenes of our food and beverage business with leaders including Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer; John Conlin, senior vice president of merchandising, food and beverage; Amy Probst, senior vice president of food and beverage supply chain; and Jasmine Vasquez, vice president of food and beverage owned brands.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Target