Southeastern Grocers Celebrates National Pollinator Month by Reaffirming Commitment to Pollinators

Grocer recognizes Fresh Supplier of the Year L&M for pollinator sustainability practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is reaffirming its commitment to the health of pollinators in recognition of National Pollinator Month and highlighting its Fresh Supplier of the Year, L&M, for the critical steps the grower is taking to protect these crucial members of our environment.

According to the USDA, scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths, birds and bats, beetles and other insects. To protect the world’s essential pollinators, SEG has an established pollinator policy and collaborates with supplier partners and community organizations to advance pollinator-friendly practices. The grocer’s pledge includes avoiding the use of particularly detrimental pesticides; sourcing fresh produce and floral from suppliers with third-party verified integrated pest management practices; encouraging supplier partners to obtain pollinator-friendly certifications facilitating consumer education; and increasing the amount of USDA Organic produce offered in stores.

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our role as a community-focused grocer extends beyond the aisles of our stores. We understand the health of our food supply is linked to the well-being of our earth’s essential inhabitants – pollinators. Partnering with committed suppliers like L&M allows us to take meaningful actions that support sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship. By prioritizing pollinator-friendly practices, we are not only securing the future of our food systems but also contributing to the resilience and sustainability of the communities we proudly serve.”

Supplier Partner Spotlight: L&M

With a strong commitment to sustainability practices and pollinator conservation, L&M recognizes bees as vital partners for growing healthy trees and crops. Founded in 1964 on principles of hard work and strong relationships, L&M has been a dedicated partner to SEG for more than six years, supplying apples, cabbage, broccoli, melons, onions, bell peppers, potatoes, tomatoes and more.

L&M is actively working to ensure all best practices are taken to promote a sustainable environment for the future and for the planet. The produce supplier has eliminated the use of organophosphate pesticides, and all company-owned ranches have established bee sanctuaries on the outskirts of fields and orchards to help harbor and protect bees. L&M is also currently working in conjunction with the USDA on the creation of pollinator habitats which are slated to be operational this fall. L&M’s dedication to pollinator-friendly farming practices is consistent with SEG’s values and enhances a shared mission for sustainability.

In August, SEG contributed $10,000 to the University of North Florida Ogier Gardens to support the institution’s efforts in preserving pollinator-friendly environments across the campus while also fostering well-being and sustainability initiatives through educational projects and organic produce. Throughout the year, SEG also supports local nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving pollinator health. As part of the grocer’s Earth Day initiatives, SEG donated and volunteered at Tree Hill Nature Center in Jacksonville to plant a pollinator garden to enhance Tree Hill’s educational grounds and foster a safe environment for bees, local species and plants to thrive. In Alabama, the grocer aided Schoolyard Roots in honor of Earth Month to establish pollinator flower beds which offer educational opportunities to elementary students. The grocer also helped the Louisiana community during Earth Month by promoting beautification projects, encouraging litter prevention and cleaning up the green spaces of Lafitte Greenway to allow native trees and pollinators to thrive.

SEG is committed to advocating for the health of pollinators this National Pollinator Month and beyond. Through enhanced partnerships, sustainable practices, policies and community initiatives, SEG aims to safeguard these vital species while promoting environmental stewardship and long-term food security. Together with valued supplier partners, SEG plans to steadfastly work toward creating stronger communities, sustainable products and fostering a more viable world for all.

To learn more about SEG’s advancements in building a sustainable future and its Pollinator Health Policy, please visit www.segrocers.com/sustainability.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.