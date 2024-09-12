Seafood Nutrition Partnership Scales Successful ‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ Consumer Campaign

The successful launch of the ‘Fall In Love With Seafood’ (FILWS) campaign has led the charitable non-profit to move forward with plans to scale the consumer campaign into 2025-2026. Following successful efforts at H-E-B, Hy-Vee and Weis Markets during the 1st half of 2024, Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) will partner with Harris Teeter and Publix to launch the Fall in Love with Seafood campaign in their markets in September and October respectively.

The expanded effort will be featured at over 1,375 Publix stores and 270 Harris Teeter locations throughout the southeastern and mid-atlantic regions. The campaign aligns with SNP’s mission to encourage Americans to eat seafood twice a week to live happier, healthier, and smarter lives.

“The eye-catching imagery will compel consumers to ‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ and to take advantage of the health benefits seafood offers along with a myriad of delicious species and recipe options,” said Linda Cornish, Founder and President at Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

The aim is to continue to drive seafood consumption as well as strong return-on-investment for the suppliers, brands and retailers supporting the campaign. To date, the promotion has returned an average of $4 for every $1 invested in marketing.

“The strategy is to reach current seafood consumers in retail partner markets throughout their day to remind them how delicious, nutritious and easy-to-prepare seafood can be. The plan spans social and digital media including paid search, META ads, programmatic and recipe integration as well as out-of-home, influencer, in-store flyers, in-store signage, and promotions.” added Sarah Crowley, SNP Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

“We are excited to bring this consumer campaign to market during National Seafood Month,” said Guy Pizzuti, Seafood Director at Publix Super Markets, Inc. “We are proud to highlight seafood and messages that resonate with our customers. Through the collaboration with SNP and our suppliers, we believe we will grow the category and gain valuable learnings for future campaigns.”

The ‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ campaign will continue with seafood suppliers and retail partners nationwide throughout 2025 and 2026. H-E-B will repeat and expand their successful 2024 campaign in January 2025 as well as planned Q1 efforts at Stop & Shop and Harris Teeter. To participate in or learn more about an upcoming retail campaign, contact Linda Cornish at lcornish@seafoodnutrition.org.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.