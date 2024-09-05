Danziger Announces 2024 Trials All-Stars

Top selections from trials across North America

North American trial results are in and Danziger varieties are creating quite a buzz. From eye-catching colors to unique patterns, these trial standouts have one thing in common – great garden performance.

“Our trial locations give us an opportunity to test our genetics all around the world,” says Ori Danziger, deputy CEO. “This year’s trials showcase how we are focusing on solutions for growers, with varieties that offer unique color and pattern options, better performance in tough conditions and more beautiful blooms. These all-stars are just a few of the outstanding selections home gardeners will be looking for in 2025.”

EYECONIC™ Orange Calibrachoa

Bold, beautiful and intriguing, Danziger’s EYECONIC™ Calibrachoa series features large blooms in gorgeous colors. EYCONIC Orange was a standout at several trial locations including the Penn State Flower trials (image location). This calibrachoa brings juicy citrus colors to the garden, with bright blooms and a deep orange eye. Stunning on its own in hanging baskets and containers, this calibrachoa also blends beautifully in combos.

SOL LUNA PRIMEÔ Hybrid Impatiens

Uniformity, outstanding color and excellent performance were on display in trial gardens across North America with the new SOL LUNA PRIMEÔ Hybrid Impatiens Series. SOL LUNA PRIME is a true gamechanger with its fast-to-finish performance, outstanding wilting recovery and ability to perform in both sun and shade. This new series is ready to ship up to seven days earlier and is available in six colors. Choose from including Light Salmon, Pearl, Peach, Orchid, Red and White.

LIAÔ Abstract Lemon Cherry Calibrachoa

LIAÔ Abstract Lemon Cherry Calibrachoa was a top ten performer at Plantpeddler’s Variety Days in Cresco, Iowa. This bold new introduction is retail ready with loads of brilliant, golden yellow flowers that feature an extra special striking splash of cherry. This medium vigor calibrachoa is the perfect addition to hanging baskets and combinations and is a standout on its own.

CAPELLA™ Magenta Diamond Petunia

The CAPELLA™ petunia series was sparkling at the Sawaya Garden Trials in Ontario, Canada. CAPELLA Magenta Diamond showed off its gorgeous magenta and shining white blooms. Danziger’s CAPELLA™ series meets every grower need, performing well in propagation, blooming early enough for any program, and creating a tidy pot with minimal PGR use. Home gardeners love CAPELLA too as it continues to grow in the garden with plenty of bloom power.

NESIAÔ Tangerine Nemesia

NESIA™ Nemesia received great comments on its vibrant color, bloom power and heat tolerance at many trials. NESIA Tangerine brings hot color to the spring garden with bold orange and yellow blooms. Each color in the series stays compact, making it perfect for 6 packs. NESIA will continue to gain size, filling larger pots.

Danziger varieties are trialed and tested, with proven performance. View our 2025 Catalog and talk with your Danziger representative today.

