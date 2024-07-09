Floriforum Conference: ‘Cultivating Sustainability Together – Shaping Tomorrow’s Floriculture’

Floriforum, organised by Union Fleurs – International Flower Trade Association, in partnership with FSI – Floriculture Sustainability Initiative, will take place on Monday 4 November 2024 at 4PM on the eve of the opening of IFTF in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands.

Dedicated this year to sustainability within the global floriculture industry with the theme “Cultivating Sustainability Together – Shaping Tomorrow’s Floriculture”, this unique conference will offer a space where the international floriculture industry meets for an open conversation on changes and challenges as well as opportunities and future dynamics.

Join us and engage in enlightening panel discussions covering the latest market dynamics and trends, the imperative for sustainability messaging to global buyers, and the crucial task of presenting a unified, positive narrative surrounding floriculture cultivation and trade to sustain the future of flowers and plants.

https://hppexhibitions.com/registration/floriforum.php?show=FORUM&year=2024

Registration to this conference is free of charge but mandatory. Attendance to the conference will be open to qualified participants directly and actively involved in the international floriculture industry and subject to admittance confirmation. Once your application is processed and approved, you will receive a confirmation of your registration via email.

Floriforum will take place on Monday 4 November 2024 from 4pm to 6pm in the auditorium of IFTF, EXPO Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. It will be followed by a networking cocktail at 6PM.

Floriforum is organised by Union Fleurs – International Flower Trade Association in partnership with FSI – Floriculture Sustainability Initiative and sponsored by HPP Worldwide and Kuehne + Nagel.