Healthy Family Project’s 10th Back-to-School Campaign Is A Recipe for Success

Partner Brands and Extensive Resources Make Nutritious Eating Easier for Families

Reidsville, GA – Healthy Family Project launched its 10th annual Back-to-School campaign this week to simplify nutritious eating for families, focusing on produce-centric meal ideas and practical tips for busy households. Since 2014, this campaign has impacted countless families heading back to school and has donated more than $208,000 to charities that impact families and increase produce consumption in schools.

Healthy Family Project’s fresh approach to back-to-school will have families prepped and ready to return to school this year. The omnichannel campaign will exclusively fill Healthy Family Project’s social media, email newsletter, and website content from August 5 through September 15.

A key aspect of this campaign is its collaboration with like-minded brands dedicated to increasing produce consumption among the next generation. These partners include Bee Sweet Citrus®, Consalo Family Farms, Shuman Farms RealSweet® Onions, JAZZ™ apples, Nature Fresh Farms, and YoQuiero! Brands.

“Aligned with the theme, Healthy Family Project’s 2024 Back-to-School partners are making a $12,000 donation to the International Fresh Produce Association’s Foundation for Fresh Produce,” said Trish James, vice president at Healthy Family Project. “This contribution is aimed at increasing produce consumption in schools, underscoring the industry’s commitment to fostering healthier eating habits among children.”

Standout features of this campaign include partner brands prominently featured in content, including an Instagram Live and Instagram Reels created by Healthy Family Project’s dietitians. This strategic use of social media not only highlights the brands but also provides valuable information and inspiration to families looking to incorporate more fresh produce into their lives. Curated content will also be shared in weekly enewsletters distributed to Healthy Family Project’s consumer and nutrition professional audiences.

Healthy Family Project’s 10th annual Back-to-School campaign stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to promoting health and wellness for families. In total, Healthy Family Project has donated more than $8 million to such charities since 2002, through grocery retail and digital cause marketing campaigns.

About Healthy Family Project| Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 21 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.