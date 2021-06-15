Nature Fresh Farms Wins Big in the Tomato Category at this Year’s Leamington Greenhouse Vegetable Awards

Leamington, ON – Greenhouse Competitions in Leamington, Ontario, made a return this year hosting its annual Greenhouse Vegetable Awards this past weekend. Showcasing the best greenhouse-grown produce from leading North American growers, family-owned Nature Fresh Farms came back to the competition, prevailing in their yearly tradition of receiving many top accolades, including overall winner of the Hottest Tomato with their newest Umami Cherry Tomato, in addition to winning the entire Bite-Sized Tomato category with their Axiany placing third, Orange Cherry receiving second, and their Umami Cherry Tomato awarded first place.

Nature Fresh Farms took home awards in the following categories:

Best Overall Tomato

Best Tomato on the Vine Cluster Tomato Category 1 st & 2 nd Place

& 2 Place Best Bite-Sized Tomato Category 1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd Place

, 2 , 3 Place Best Specialty Tomato Category

Sweetest Strawberry Category 2 nd Place

Place Coolest Cucumber, English Cucumber Category 2 nd Place

Place Hottest Tomato, Beefsteak Tomato Category 2 nd Place

Place Hottest Tomato, Roma Tomato Category 3 rd Place

Place Perfect Pepper, Orange Bell Category 2 nd Place

Place Perfect Pepper, Red Bell Category 2 nd Place

Place Perfect Pepper, Yellow Bell Category 2nd Place

The Greenhouse Competitions has been a local event that Nature Fresh Farms looks forward to every year and are always proud of placing and especially honored to earn top spots for some of their favorite varieties!

“Every year this event draws a lot of local attention with the grower base,” shared Director of Sales, Matt Quiring. “This year’s event presented us with a clean sweep on the Bite-Sized Tomato Category taking home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in one of the most highly sought-after Tomato categories. In addition to that, we walked away with the Best Cluster, Best Specialty Tomato and Best Overall Tomato for the 2nd consecutive year the contest has ran. It is always great validation to see that our growing processes and seed selection strategies are paying off. With this year being our first year entering into the strawberry segment, we are excited to have also received 2nd place overall proving that we will be a force to contend with in the future!”

Nature Fresh Farms is thrilled to be a Farm Level Sponsor with all funds raised from the Greenhouse Vegetable Awards going to R.E.A.C.H International. This local charity has continuously hosted this annual competition which celebrates Essex County as being the largest greenhouse industry in North America. As a recognized and registered Canadian charity, R.E.A.C.H International’s humanitarian efforts assist the poor all over the world with their main project currently in Uganda.

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.