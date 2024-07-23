Seed Oil Free Certified Food Label Unveiled

The Seed Oil Free Alliance Cites Growing Consumer Concern Over Widespread Adulteration Of Cooking Oils

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Citing growing consumer concern over the ubiquity of refined seed oils throughout the global food supply chain, the Seed Oil Free Alliance, an independent certifying organization advised by a coalition of public health and nutrition experts, today announced the “Seed Oil Free Certified” Standards and Certification Program.

“Americans who want to reduce or eliminate seed oils from their diet deserve full transparency around these ingredients,” said Seed Oil Free Alliance’s CEO Jonathan Rubin. “The aim of the new ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal is to help consumers identify foods made with healthy ingredients at the grocery store and when dining out. This sends a powerful message to the entire industry that consumers demand transparency and honesty when it comes to the quality and purity of their ingredients.”

Based on studies conducted at the Food and Drug Administration and UC Davis, more than 25% of extra virgin olive oil and nearly 70% of avocado oil in the US supply chain may be mixed or diluted with low-cost refined seed oils like soybean, corn, or canola oil. According to the FDA, this food fraud is economically motivated and often evades detection. The adulterated oil is then mislabeled and sold wholesale at a high price before being packaged for consumers and restaurants.

Unfortunately, oil adulteration fraud may only become more common as demand for premium, healthy oils continues to grow and scarcity caused by drought and other climate-related factors leads to frequent global production shortfalls.

“When people see the ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal in the grocery aisle or at their favorite restaurant, they’ll know these products have undergone rigorous laboratory testing and audits to protect them from food fraud,” said Corey Nelson who serves as Chief Innovation Officer and manages educational campaigns for the Seed Oil Free Alliance. “Through education and technology, the Seed Oil Free Alliance is creating an incentive for transparency that will help food brands align with the preferences of consumers.”

All foods bearing the “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal undergo laboratory testing to ensure they are free from all seed oils, including soybean, corn, and canola oil. Oils and refined fats including olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, butter, and other refined animal fats are permitted. Any consumer-packaged goods companies or restaurants that undergo the certification process are eligible to license the trademarked “Seed Oil Free Certified” seal for display on qualifying product packages, menus, and marketing materials.

The Seed Oil Free Alliance is a third-party certifying organization that offers the world’s first “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal for qualifying consumer packaged goods (CPG), ready-to-eat foods, food service operations, and bottled cooking oil products. The “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal guarantees consumers that the foods they choose have undergone independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of added oils and refined fat ingredients. Supporting the Seed Oil Free Alliance in its mission to accelerate the availability of seed oil-free food options through trust, transparency, and technology is an advisory panel made up of leading public health and nutrition experts. More information can be found at seedoilfreecertified.com.