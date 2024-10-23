BEMA Announces ASCEND 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Overland Park, KS: With NEXUS just around the corner, BEMA’s Association Outreach & Engagement Committee is proud to announce the recipients of the BEMA ASCEND 2024 scholarship.

Individuals receiving the ASCEND award were chosen during the September Association & Outreach Engagement Committee meeting. Nominations came from leadership peers within each company who are invested in the nominee’s professional career growth in the baking industry.

Fong Hum, Project Manager, AMF Bakery

Fong began as a mechanical engineer designing proofers, ovens, coolers and conveyor systems for bakers worldwide. Looking for ways to grow beyond his engineering position, he assumed a project manager role focused on thermal system projects where he proved himself to be an able project manager, delivering many successful project implementations from purchase order to project sign out.

Kaleb TenHaken, Account Manager, HaF Equipment

During his six-year tenure with HaF Equipment, Kaleb played a number of roles in the organization beginning as a design engineer creating custom ingredient handling equipment before moving on to the role of project engineer, where he executed projects start to finish. Over the past two and a half years, Kaleb has worked with the sales team as an account manager.

“ASCEND provides rising leaders like Fong and Kaleb the opportunity to make impactful connections in the industry,” said Kerwin Brown, President & CEO of BEMA. “NEXUS is the ideal platform to build meaningful relationships, gain first-hand insights from bakers and suppliers, and to develop an essential network of colleagues.”

Recipients of the ASCEND scholarship are awarded complimentary registration, mentorship throughout the program provided by BEMA committee members and Board of Directors, and special recognition at the event. Nominators will attend NEXUS 2024 activities alongside their scholarship nominee. “As the ASCEND scholarship program continues to grow, it is a distinct pleasure of the Association Outreach & Engagement Committee to be a part of the journey of these aspiring leaders,” said Kelly Allen, Senior Manager, Events & Engagement. “NEXUS is the perfect place for these rising stars to contribute to the conversation when bakers and equipment suppliers come together to learn and network.”

About the Association Outreach & Engagement Committee

The Association Outreach & Engagement Committee is responsible for growing opportunities to give exposure to BEMA members by investigating the most effective means to increase association access, influence and reach.

Kelly Allen, Senior Manager, Events & Engagement, BEMA, serves as staff liaison alongside chairpersons Craig Souser, Wendi Ebbing and Todd Oelschlager.

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.