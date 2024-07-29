IDFA Welcomes 30 Emerging Leaders From IDFA Member Companies Into NextGen Leadership Program Cohort 6

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announced 30 exceptional dairy industry professionals from IDFA member companies who have been selected for the sixth cohort of the NextGen Leadership Program, a premier, year-long development program for emerging dairy leaders. Cohort 6 was selected based on their experience and scope of responsibility within their organizations. The group represents the broad diversity of the industry’s next generation of leaders from every dairy industry segment and region of the country.

“IDFA and dairy business leaders have made it a priority to develop future, leaders for our industry who can effectively inspire the workforce of the future, advocate for sound policy, and lead with integrity,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA president and CEO. “Every new NextGen cohort offers a glimpse at some of the best and brightest men and women rising through the ranks of our industry. IDFA’s NextGen Leadership Program will prepare them lead dairy into a new era.”

The program—now in its sixth year—is designed to support, guide, and prepare mid- to senior-level dairy industry professionals who are ready to take the next step in their leadership journey. Through a series of both in-person and virtual modules, the program equips participants to build and expand relationships with their peers, hone leadership skills, and acquire advanced advocacy skills for the dairy industry. The program focuses on three core areas: advocacy, education, and networking. The NextGen alumni network now boasts six industry CEOs and dozens of executive-level leaders that connect regularly at in-person events and virtually as a network or individually.

“IDFA is thrilled to welcome Cohort 6 and looks forward to another engaging and inspiring program,” said Colin Newman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff. “Over the coming year, these gifted, rising leaders will push the bounds of their leadership, networking, and advocacy skills. They will make life-long connections and join a prestigious community of industry leaders proudly identifying as NextGen Alumni.”

The 2024-25 cohort includes:

Jared Bock, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Allison Bolet Cafaro, Generational Impact Manager, Great Lakes Cheese Co., Inc.

Katie Burgess, Director, Risk Management, Ever.Ag

Brent Butcher, Director, Milk Procurement and Operations, Horizon Organic Dairy

Michelle Therese Carroll, Senior Global Key Account Manager, Fonterra (USA) Inc.

Ben Chapin, Member Services Director, Michigan Milk Producers Association

Catherine de Ronde, Vice President, Economics & Legislative Affairs, Agri-Mark, Inc.

Jed Ellis, Director, Procurement, Shehadey Family Foods, LLC

Wes Eveland, Director, Procurement, Hilmar

Stewart Foster, Senior Procurement Specialist – Dairy, Nestlé USA, Inc.

Morgan Gruhlke, Director, Strategic Sourcing, Sargento Foods Inc.

Gary Halverson, Director, Supply Chain, Idaho Milk Products

Amanda Hawkins, Director, Manufacturing, Albertsons Companies

Lauren Jones, Regional Key Account Manager Lead, Agrana Fruit US, Inc.

Kristie Kliegl, Director, Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Chobani, Inc.

Gary Lawrence, Sr. Sales Director, Ornua Ingredients North America

Miranda Leis, Vice President, Dairy Pool, Organic Valley / CROPP Cooperative

Romain Lepicard, Sr. Director, Research & Development, Mars

Cole Lickley, Sr. Manager, Farm Risk Management, Danone North America

Dennis Meitner, Plant Manager, Franklin Foods Inc.

Adam Mueller, CEO, Minerva Dairy

Michael Murray, Vice President, Supply Chain, Saputo Dairy Division USA

Erik Nielsen, Associate General Counsel, Leprino Foods Company

Gretchen Porter, Sr. Manager, Strategic Sourcing, Grande Cheese Company

Mykala Snyder, Sales Manager, Continental Dairy Facilities, LLC

Ryan Theel, Industrial Sales Director, Masters Gallery Foods, Inc.

Tim Turner Jr., Vice President, Plant Operations, Turner Dairy Farms, Inc.

Michael Vinson, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Devon Vogel, Vice President, Customer Solutions, Nelson-Jameson, Inc.

Nathalia Zapata, AVP, Corporate Accounts-Dairy, Ecolab

Learn more about the NextGen Leadership Program here.

