BLAZING STAR Bidens Brightens Every Garden

Danziger Floral July 24, 2024

Danziger’s Bidens BLAZING STAR™ introduces a stunning new flower pattern to the category and shows off with an abundance of blooms.

BLAZING STAR™ features striking bicolor deep orange blossoms edged with bold yellow. These blooms are pollinator magnets, with the vibrant dark orange acting as a landing beacon for bees. These mid-sized, early-flowering Bidens are well-branched and require little to no PGRs.

They make an outstanding addition to landscapes, containers and combinations.

• Require little to no PGR

• Distinct color pattern

• Well suited for quart (12cm) programs and will continue to gain size to fill larger pots

For more info and availability.

