Savor (and Save) this Season with Whole Foods Market’s 12 Days of Cheese

From Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, customers can enjoy up to 35% off artisanal cheeses every day of the holiday countdown

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods Market invites shoppers to celebrate the holiday season with the return of its popular 12 Days of Cheese event, running from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24. Handpicked by Whole Foods Market’s Specialty Cheese team, which includes Certified Cheese Professionals (CCPs) recognized by the American Cheese Society for their exceptional knowledge and skills, these distinctive cheeses showcase the best of the best when it comes to high-quality artisanal offerings and are perfect for creating an elevated cheese board or festive spread.

The 2024 lineup includes exclusive selections crafted just for Whole Foods Market, a diverse range of global offerings from France, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy, as well as standout domestic options like multi-award-winning cheese Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Wisconsin, and Cowgirl Creamery’s organic Mt. Tam, a rich triple cream from California. Exclusive to Whole Foods Market cheeses include Jasper Hill’s Prosecco-washed Harbison and Sartori’s Herbs de Provence, each crafted to add unique flavors to any holiday gathering. Each of the selected cheeses will be 35% off for Prime members and 28% off for all other shoppers. Additionally, a 12 Days of Cheese sampler platter, which includes four cheese varieties paired with sour cherry and fig spreads and Taza Chocolate will be available to purchase in-stores for $39.99.

“The holiday season is all about sharing special experiences, and our 12 Days of Cheese lineup brings together the very best of what I love about cheese – its ability to surprise, delight, and spark connection,” said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market’s Ambassador of Food Culture and renowned cheese expert. “Each cheese has a story: from rare, exclusive varieties to familiar favorites, every selection is an invitation to explore and savor. We’re thrilled to offer these incredible cheeses at a terrific value that make any holiday table truly unforgettable.”

This year’s featured cheeses include:

Cypress Grove Midnight Moon (Holland):Introduced in 2002, Midnight Moon is a true classic, aged for at least six months to develop a dense, crystal-studded paste. Its flavor profile blends notes of toasted nuts, salted caramel, and toffee with a clean, slightly citrusy finish from the goat’s milk. With its approachable richness, Midnight Moon is an ideal introduction to goat cheese, perfect for both enthusiasts and newcomers.

(Holland):Introduced in 2002, Midnight Moon is a true classic, aged for at least six months to develop a dense, crystal-studded paste. Its flavor profile blends notes of toasted nuts, salted caramel, and toffee with a clean, slightly citrusy finish from the goat’s milk. With its approachable richness, Midnight Moon is an ideal introduction to goat cheese, perfect for both enthusiasts and newcomers. Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam (California): A luscious American original crafted from organic cow’s milk, Mt. Tam’s flavor evolves from clean, crème fraiche and salted butter notes when young to earthy, mushroomy tones as it ripens, making it delightfully complex at any stage. A customer favorite for its rich, fudgy interior and nuanced flavors.

(California): A luscious American original crafted from organic cow’s milk, Mt. Tam’s flavor evolves from clean, crème fraiche and salted butter notes when young to earthy, mushroomy tones as it ripens, making it delightfully complex at any stage. A customer favorite for its rich, fudgy interior and nuanced flavors. Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve (Wisconsin): This award-winning cheese is produced only from May through November, echoing the alpine style of Beaufort d’Alpage. Its flavors range from savory and brothy to sweet and tropical, thanks to rotationally-grazed, grass-fed cows, creating a complex, seasonally influenced taste.

(Wisconsin): This award-winning cheese is produced only from May through November, echoing the alpine style of Beaufort d’Alpage. Its flavors range from savory and brothy to sweet and tropical, thanks to rotationally-grazed, grass-fed cows, creating a complex, seasonally influenced taste. Sartori Herbs de Provence BellaVitano (Wisconsin): Exclusive to Whole Foods Market, this parmesan-inspired cheese from Sartori is encrusted with Herbes de Provence, featuring notes of lavender, parsley, and lemon zest. Its buttery, caramel-like character and herb-coated rind make it a holiday crowd-pleaser.

(Wisconsin): Exclusive to Whole Foods Market, this parmesan-inspired cheese from Sartori is encrusted with Herbes de Provence, featuring notes of lavender, parsley, and lemon zest. Its buttery, caramel-like character and herb-coated rind make it a holiday crowd-pleaser. Jasper Hill Presto Prosecco Washed Harbison (Vermont): Inspired by Vacherin Mont d’Or, this cheese is wrapped in spruce to contain its custardy center and washed with Whole Foods Market’s exclusive Presto Prosecco. Expect piney aromas and a creamy, rich paste with flavors of mushrooms and cultured butter.

(Vermont): Inspired by Vacherin Mont d’Or, this cheese is wrapped in spruce to contain its custardy center and washed with Whole Foods Market’s exclusive Presto Prosecco. Expect piney aromas and a creamy, rich paste with flavors of mushrooms and cultured butter. Vermont Creamery Cremont (Vermont): A blend of cow and goat milk, Cremont has a silky, wrinkled rind and a rich, fudge-like interior. Look for flavors of citrus, hay, and a lightly peppery finish that make this cheese a unique standout.

(Vermont): A blend of cow and goat milk, Cremont has a silky, wrinkled rind and a rich, fudge-like interior. Look for flavors of citrus, hay, and a lightly peppery finish that make this cheese a unique standout. Papillon Roquefort Révélation (France): Known as the “king of blues,” Roquefort is aged in the caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, creating a bold, velvety cheese with a peppery, spicy profile and hints of anise, chocolate, and a lingering, funky finish.

(France): Known as the “king of blues,” Roquefort is aged in the caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, creating a bold, velvety cheese with a peppery, spicy profile and hints of anise, chocolate, and a lingering, funky finish. Hervé Mons Pyrénées Brébis (France): This French cheese has a smooth, buttery texture with notes of rosemary, hay, and toasted nuts. Its approachable, clean finish makes it a versatile addition to any cheese board.

(France): This French cheese has a smooth, buttery texture with notes of rosemary, hay, and toasted nuts. Its approachable, clean finish makes it a versatile addition to any cheese board. Neal’s Yard Dairy Sparkenhoe Red Leicester (England): The last traditional farmhouse Red Leicester, Sparkenhoe’s bright orange color and bold flavors—earthy, musty aromas with savory notes—make it an unforgettable, citrusy delight.

(England): The last traditional farmhouse Red Leicester, Sparkenhoe’s bright orange color and bold flavors—earthy, musty aromas with savory notes—make it an unforgettable, citrusy delight. Emmi Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyère (Switzerland): Aged in sandstone caves, this Gruyère features rich flavors of brown butter, toffee, and a satisfying crunch from tyrosine crystals, perfect for an elevated cheese experience.

(Switzerland): Aged in sandstone caves, this Gruyère features rich flavors of brown butter, toffee, and a satisfying crunch from tyrosine crystals, perfect for an elevated cheese experience. Ca de Ambros Taleggio (Italy): This Italian washed-rind cheese offers a creamy, mellow interior with a yeasty, roasty rind. Taleggio’s buttery flavor makes it ideal for cheese boards or melting into dishes like risotto and gratins.

(Italy): This Italian washed-rind cheese offers a creamy, mellow interior with a yeasty, roasty rind. Taleggio’s buttery flavor makes it ideal for cheese boards or melting into dishes like risotto and gratins. Mitica Alisios (Spain): Hailing from the Canary Islands, Alisios has a vibrant paprika-rubbed rind with a smooth, mellow paste. This cheese combines a mild tang with paprika notes, making it an eye-catching addition to any platter.

Whole Foods Market’s Specialty Cheese team carefully selects each variety of cheese sold in stores to ensure quality and uniqueness, with hundreds of options available at store cheese counters. All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 300 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. Visit participating stores to explore pairings, tips, and more ways to enjoy these exceptional cheeses this season. Learn more about the 12 Days of Cheese program on Whole Foods Market’s website, including more pairings and tips from our expert team.

